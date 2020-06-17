Energy Insiders Podcast: Batteries as virtual dams, and virtual transmission

Battery storage technology company Fluence unveils its latest technology and argues the case for batteries to act as “virtual transmission”, expanding the electric highway links between state grids, and as “virtual dams”, adding dispatchability and revenue to hydro projects.

Fluence is a joint venture between global energy giant Siemens and AES, and has built two big batteries in Australia – at Ballarat and at the Lincoln Gap wind farm, and proposed giant “twin” batteries to help expand the capacity of the main link between the NSW and Victoria grids.

Senior executives Jaad Clifford-Bolt and Achal Sondhi joined the Energy Insiders podcast to discuss the sixth generation of their battery storage technology, featuring new “value stacks”, cost reductions, and the market for battery storage in Australia and around the world.

See also: Siemens battery venture lines up 2.3GWh of orders, lowers cost with new “battery stack”

You can find previous editions of the Energy Insiders Podcast here, or on your favourite podcast platform.