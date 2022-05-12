Dozens of bidders line up to build NSW’s massive Waratah ‘Super Battery’

The NSW government says it has been flooded with interest from more than 30 local and international bidders vying to build the massive Waratah “super’ battery” – which could become the largest battery storage project in the southern hemisphere.

NSW energy minister Matt Kean says the state government has received substantial interest from potential suppliers of the big battery system, and will now prepare a formal tender process.

“This world class project will enhance network capacity and ensure generation across NSW can be transported to consumers in Sydney, Newcastle and Wollongong,” Kean said. “Storage technologies act as a shock absorber for the energy system, allowing for a more flexible and reliable grid. The Battery will ensure more energy from existing generators can be supplied to homes and businesses across NSW.”

The plan to commission the construction of the 700MW/1,400MWh Waratah “super battery” – to be located on the Central Coast – was launched in the wake of Origin Energy announcing that it would accelerate the closure of the 2,880MW Eraring coal fired power station.

Kean says there has been strong interest in building the big battery facility on state government owned land.

The project could see the site of the former Munmorah power station, in Colongra, repurposed to host the battery, to take advantage of the sites existing network connection infrastructure.

Origin, which is looking to close Eraring in 2025 – seven years ahead of its original schedule – is also committed to building its own additional big battery project at the Eraring site, with up to 700MW of capacity and possibly four hours of storage.

Both Origin and the NSW government say the addition of the two big battery projects, as well as the expected completion of other energy projects before of Eraring’s closure, will ensure reliable and lower cost electricity supplies.

According to documents published by the Department of Planning, Industry and Environment, the state government plans to commence a formal tender process for the Waratah battery in June, and sign contracts with the selected supplier before the end of this year.

The ultimate aim is to have the big battery operational in 2024, before the expected closure of Eraring.

NSW shortlists transmission consortiums for first REZ

Meanwhile, the NSW government has announced the selection of three short-listed tenderers to construct new transmission network infrastructure for the Central-West Orana renewable energy zone.

The three shortlisted groups are:

ACE Energy, comprising Acciona, Cobra and Endeavour Energy;

Network REZolution, comprising Pacific Partnerships, UGL, CPB Contractors and APA Group; and

NewGen Networks, comprising Plenary Group, Elecnor, Essential Energy and SecureEnergy

Kean says the coordination of new clean energy generation capacity with additional network infrastructure will deliver lower energy costs for the state’s consumers.

“Combining generation and storage with poles and wires, the REZ will capitalise on economies of scale to deliver energy to homes and businesses in NSW,” Kean said.

The successful transmission network consortium for the Central-West Orana REZ is expected to be selected next year.