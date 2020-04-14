Covid-19 live blog: Clean energy industry impact, stories, resources

As the COVID-19 situation changes on an almost hourly basis, RenewEconomy and its sister sites One Step Off The Grid and The Driven will do our best to keep our readers up to date on the impact of the novel Coronavirus on the renewable energy industry in Australia and around the world.

Tuesday, April 14: New analysis from CarbonBrief has forecast that the global response to the Coronavirus will deliver the largest ever annual fall in carbon emissions – but has also warned that even this would not come close to bringing the 1.5°C global temperature limit within reach.

“Global emissions would need to fall by more than 6% every year this decade – more than 2,200MtCO2 annually – in order to limit warming to less than 1.5C above pre-industrial temperatures,” CarbonBrief said late last week.

“To put it another way, atmospheric carbon levels are expected to increase again this year, even if CO2 emissions cuts are greater still. Rising CO2 concentrations – and related global warming – will only stabilise once annual emissions reach net-zero.”

Tuesday, April 14: Meanwhile, Japan’s environment minister has warned that a post-Covid 19 economic recovery plan without a strong focus on climate action would all but kill off any hope of meeting global targets.

“It would virtually mean the death of the Paris accord if we gave priority unconditionally to economic recovery, while neglecting the environment,” Koizumi told Reuters in an interview. “No one at the environment ministry disagrees that the economy is important. We just would like to behave in a way that ensures the environment will never be left behind,” he said.

Tuesday, April 14: Portugal has waved through 30MW of small renewables projects to begin production immediately, as a provisional measure during the Covid-19 pandemic. Portugal’s minister for environment and climate, Joao Pedro Matos Fernandes, has given the all-clear to a total of 220 projects with capacity below 1MW, to begin generating power immediately without having to wait for final approvals.

Renewables Now reports that the decision meant small- and self-consumption renewable energy producers would not be held back anymore, as they had been when a state of emergency was declared in response to the spread of the coronavirus.

Thursday, April 9: UNSW Professor of political philosophy Jeremy Moss has called on the Morrison government to end its “fossil fuel stimulus”, saying that now is the right time to end subsidies to the fossil fuel sector and to direct increased resources to the development of the clean energy sector. Read more here…

Thursday, April 9: Leading global solar module manufacturer SolarEdge has announced that it is planning a “virtual solar show” to be held on the week starting 15 June, allowing the company and partners to present new equipment and offer training.

“Always looking for creative solutions to overcome obstacles, whether overcoming technology challenges or driving the industry forward under the present circumstances, SolarEdge has decided to use our leadership position to ensure that the solar community has an exciting opportunity to mobilize during this challenging period,” SolarEdge marketing VP Lior Handelsman said.

SolarEdge is currently taking registrations for the virtual conference here.

