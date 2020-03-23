Covid-19 live blog: Clean energy industry impact, stories from the field, useful links

As the COVID-19 situation changes on an almost hourly basis – and advice varies depending which government you listen to – RenewEconomy and its sister sites One Step Off The Grid and The Driven will do our best to keep our readers up to date on the impact of the novel Coronavirus on the renewable energy industry in Australia and around the world.

We’ll provide links to useful resources for businesses during what could be a very hard time for some, so keep an eye out.

And we would also like to share any relevant personal/professional experiences, nuggets of hard-won advice, or tips from the experts. So if you have any of those, please drop us a line and let us know.

And if there’s anything we’ve missed, or you have some other tips, please do let us know about that, too, at [email protected] dot com dot au.

RenewEconomy will continue to publish throughout the crisis, posting good news about technology and project development, and keeping government, regulators and business to account. But as the conference market evaporates, and advertisers pull in their budgets, you can help by making a voluntary donation to the business here so we can continue to offer the service free of charge.

Monday, March 23: As Covid-19 begins to bite, economically, it’s time to think what we could build or do now which that would have benefits down the line, writes RenewEconomy editor Giles Parkinson. “One of the obvious answers, say economists from The Australia Institute, is in sustainable infrastructure.”

Monday, March 23: Fun fact, we here at RenewEconomy have lives beyond clean energy! (sometimes) Here are some tips from our digital marketing manager Sam Parkinson on how to foster human connection while praciticing social isolation.

Monday, March 23: Steven Percy and Bruce Mountain from the Victoria Energy Policy Centre look at energy demand shifts as workers shift to working from home, or lose their jobs altogether.

Monday, March 23: Spanish wind energy company Siemens Gamesa confirmed has shut two of its manufacturing facilities had shut in Spain, after two separate cases of the novel Coronavirus were detected among its factory workers. Concerns of a hit to supply of wind turbine parts are being measured against concerns that a major economic slowdown will hit demand just as badly, if not worse.

Monday, March 23: A renewable energy auction planned for late last week in Abu Dhabi for the rights to develop the 1.5GW Al-Dhafra solar field in Abu Dhabi has reportedly been postponed due to Coronavirus-related restrictions on public gatherings in the emirate. Hopes were high that the project would bring in a new low price for solar power generation, PV Mag says.

Monday, March 23: A message from an Australian rooftop solar supplier’s perspective: Supply Partners’ director Lliam Ricketts said on Facebook on Monday that it was business as usual at his company’s warehouses across Australia, with plenty of supplies in stock. “We are in a great industry that is tied to an essential service, being electricity, so keep positive out there,” Ricketts said.

Friday, March 20: Michael Mazengarb reports that following the Friday meeting of energy ministers, a new Energy Coordination Mechanism will be established as a weekly forum for senior leaders within regulators and the energy industry to oversee the energy market’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

“The Coronavirus is presenting challenges across the economy and it is important that energy retailers have plans in place to help their customers and ensure they get the information, services and support they need,” federal energy minister Angus Taylor said following the meeting.

Friday, March 20: Smart Energy Council-hosted webinar teases out how the Coronavirus is affecting the Australian rooftop solar industry so far – and it’s not all bad news. From the basics of how to install using proper social distancing protocol, to how to market your products in this new, unchartered territory.

“Operate in a way that your staff don’t become infected. Protect your people,” SEC CEO John Grimes said. “Deliver your service and make sure that you’re not going to infect your customers – and ensure they are not scared that you will infect them. Read more…

RESOURCE: The Smart Energy Council has a good What You Need To Know page for the industry on its website, and it’s worth keeping an eye out for their webinars, which are a great source of information and reassurance.

RESOURCE: The Clean Energy Council has a page dedicated to Resources for Businesses Impacted by COVID-19 which is a good way to keep track of the latest industry-relevant government announcements and support packages.