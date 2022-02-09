Construction begins – with golden shovels – on 110MW solar farm in Banana Shire

Construction has begun on the Moura solar farm in Queensland’s Banana Shire, roughly one year after the 110MW shovel-ready project was bought by Greek industrial company, Mytilineos.

In an update featuring a ceremonial ground-breaking photo – complete with golden shovels – the Banana Shire council welcomed the beginning of works at the Moura solar farm, a first for the region.

The council said that with construction already underway, the project was expected to the completed by around August 2022, and will generate 250 jobs and “generate significant revenue” into the local economy.

“Mytilineos’ decision to develop the Moura Solar farm here is another example of business looking for outstanding opportunities to grow and prosper and the Banana Shire can provide that,” said Banana Shire deputy mayor Cr Colin Semple.

“We look forward to seeing the innovative new technology that the Moura Solar Farm will provide and watch with interest to see how the industry progresses, particularly in our region,” he added.

Mytilineos bought the Moura project, situated roughly 6.5km south-west of the Central Queensland town called Banana, from Esco Pacific in December 2020, adding it to a growing portfolio of projects in Australia for the company.

As well as being construction ready, the project came with a power purchase agreement already in place, with Queensland government-owned generation company CS Energy.