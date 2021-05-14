Clean Energy Regulator adopts new fraud reporting platform

Press Release

The Clean Energy Regular has adopted the popular whistleblower platform, Whispli, to enable allegations of fraud to be lodged anonymously through its new Online Reporting Tool.

Any allegations of fraud against the schemes that the Clean Energy Regulator administers can now be lodged on the platform through a web or mobile application.

That allegation is then routed to a relevant agency member, including our Internal and External Investigators. Where the allegation relates to a Public Interest Disclosure, the matter will be referred to an Authorised Officer.

The whistleblower and agency member can then discuss the allegation in an online environment that preserves the anonymity of the reporter. That allegation can then be conventionally investigated.

As always, we encourage anyone who suspects fraud to report it.

For further information visit Reporting fraud on our website or contact us.