Chart of the day: The climate harm of Australia’s proposed gas pipelines

A new report from consultancy group Global Energy Monitor attributes the emissions impact of Australia’s planned and under-construction gas pipelines. It’s big.

“Lock-in of future emissions. Pipeline projects under construction and in pre-construction will support a lifetime increase in oil and gas CO2 emissions of 170 gigatonnes, only 15% less than the projected lifetime CO2 emissions of the currently operating global coal plant fleet”

Their report assumes a pipeline utilisation of 50%, and a 40 year lifespan. In Australia alone, the amount of additional emissions that will be enabled by more fossil fuel infrastructure is phenomenonal. So today’s chart of the day is some comparisons.

