Chart of the Day: Record wind output on Australia’s main grid on Tuesday

Australia’s main grid notched a new milestone on Tuesday night, with record wind output of 5,430MW at 1155pm.

The new milestone was alerted to us by Paul McCardle of Global Roam, the provider of our popular NEMWatch widget. At the time, wind energy provided 26.1 per cent of the National Electricity Market’s total generation.

The Australian Energy Market Operator confirmed the new milestone. It appears to have beaten the previous record of 5,198 MW, registered at 7pm on August 22 last year, according to AEMO’s Quarterly Energy Dynamics report.

The biggest contribution came from Victoria, with 2384MW, the equivalent of 50 per cent of that state’s demand at the time, following by South Australia with 1273MW, or 84 per cent of that state’s demand at the time.

The green bar in the cart below provided by McArdle shows the record output (in green), and the installed capacity of wind in grey (8703MW).