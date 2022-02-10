Charles Sturt University goes 100 pct renewable with NSW wind power deal

Iberdrola Australia’s 113MW Bodangora wind farm has been contracted to supply renewable energy to Charles Sturt University, in a deal that will supply more than 95 per cent of the New South Wales-based organisation’s total grid power consumption.

The contract, established with support from World Kinect Energy Services, adds the wind power generated at Bodangora – which is also located in NSW, close to one of CSU’s campuses – to growing amounts of on-site solar, taking the university to 100% renewables this year.

The wind power PPA will also reduce Charles Sturt’s carbon footprint by more than 45 per cent, and forms a key component of the university’s 2030 Clean Energy Strategy.

“We are extremely pleased to partner with Iberdrola Australia to use 100 per cent renewable electricity from 2022,” said Charles Sturt University vice-chancellor Professor Renée Leon.

“We take our commitment to decarbonisation seriously. The Iberdrola contract complements the University’s ongoing campus solar panel project, which has seen more than 14,000 solar panels installed across our campuses.

“Having our power supplied from the Bodangora Wind Farm, which is within Charles Sturt’s footprint, means more jobs and revenue in our communities.

“We are proud to be using our buying power for good,” Leon said.

Originally developed by Infigen Energy, Bodangora employed more than 140 people at the peak of construction at its site roughly 60km south-east of Dubbo, and created seven ongoing local jobs.

It is also contracted to supply Sydney’s Northern Beaches Council, taking the local government area that is home to ex-PM Tony Abbott, to 100% renewables, too.

For Spanish energy giant Iberdrola, Bodangora was one of the assets acquired with the purchase, in late 2020, of Infigen Energy.

The head of energy markets at Iberdrola Australia, former chief economist at AGL Energy Tim Nelson, said power purchase deals such as this one formed an important part of the local renewable energy market.

“[Charles Sturt’s] long-term renewable energy supply agreement is linked to the Bodangora Wind Farm in regional New South Wales, tying their green energy outcomes to a specific project and community,” he said.

Charles Sturt sustainability manager Ed Maher said the PPA would deliver benefits to the community while also powering the university with clean energy.

“This project is a great example of how our regional communities can benefit from a low carbon future,” Maher said.

“Benefits are not just limited to the environment but are also economic. We are really proud of our role in helping to accelerate this change.”