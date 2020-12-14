Beyond chrome: Refreshed Tesla Model 3 design lands in Australia

The Driven

As The Driven reported last week, the updated Model 3 has landed on Australian shores. On Friday we were invited to take it for a test drive.

The new Model 3 sees updates mostly around the interior and exterior of the vehicle, but also sees increases in range. The updated Model 3 includes the introduction of the heat pump HVAC system, previously only seen in the Model Y.

Tesla says this combined with the updated tyres and other improvements to powertrain and software, causes Model 3 to beat its own record as the world’s most efficient mass-production car.

On the exterior, you’ll find updated 18/19″ sport wheels and more efficient tires across the Model 3 range. The ‘Performance’ model comes with new 20” Uberturbine wheels .

The trim updates now mean satin black side repeaters, door handles and brightwork, a shift from the chrome trims seen on the previous version.