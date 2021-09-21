Better ways to manage coal closures: Six ideas for state energy ministers

State and federal energy ministers meet again on Friday to talk about the best way to redesign Australia’s electricity market, in light of what should be a rapid transition to renewables and the managed closure of the country’s remaining coal fired generators.

Already it is clear that the Energy Security Board’s proposal, and federal energy minister Angus Taylor’s preferred option – for a sort of capacity market that would deliver excessive payments to incumbent coal generators – is dead in the water after the rejection by the two biggest states, NSW and Victoria, and indifference from others.

The question remains – if the capacity market is rightly a no go – then what are the options that the energy ministers should be considering.

Analysts Johanna Bowyer from IEEFA and Tristan Edis from Green Energy Markets, who together authored a study that suggested Taylor’s favoured “Coal-keeper” mechanism could deliver a windfall $6.9 billion to coal generators, funded by consumers, have come up with a range of options.

They also suggest, quite pointedly, that these possible measures should be further developed and evaluated by a “genuinely independent panel of energy market and decarbonisation technology experts”. It’s a message, shared by others, that the ESB is no longer considered as such.

“Unlike the ESB, these individuals should not be not be dependent on ministers for their ongoing employment,” Bowyer and Edis write. “This will ensure recommendations are not distorted by short-term political pressures and do not obscure or pass over uncomfortable but important challenges society must grapple with as we seek an electricity system which delivers reliable, affordable and ultimately zero emission power.”

Here is their list of possible proposals: