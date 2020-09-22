Australia’s first big solar battery discovers highs and lows of energy market

The first big battery to be fitted retrospectively to a large-scale renewable energy generator in Australia, and the first to be paired with a solar farm, has provided some valuable insights into how battery storage can position itself in the country’s energy markets, and also identified some of the barriers and hurdles.

The Gannawarra battery has performed above expectations, made money for its investors and operators, provided valuable services to the grid, and also discovered some potential problems, such as hefty network charges and the limitations of the current market rules, which are finally being reviewed

The Gannawarra Energy Storage System (GESS), as it is officially known, began operations in Victoria in early 2019, sized at 25MW/50MWh (so two hours of storage), and located next to the 50MW Gannawarra Solar Farm. It used Tesla Powerpacks and is jointly owned by Wirsol and Edify, which also manages the asset, but the day-to-day operations are conducted by EnergyAustralia under a novel service agreement.

A report into its first 12 months of operation was this month published by the Australian Renewable Energy Agency, part of the “knowledge sharing deal” that came as part of the funding agreement that saw ARENA and the Victoria government provide $25 million towards the cost of the project.

The first thing of note is the revenue performance. The Gannawarra battery made most of its initial income from arbitrage, or energy trading, that bought at low prices and sold into the morning and evening peaks. It managed to buy power at an average of around $69/MWh and sell it at an average price of more than $154/MWh in winter, and buy and sell at $64/MWh and $174/MWh in summer.

That provided the bulk of revenue in the first six months (green), but once the battery was registered to provide regulation FCAS (frequency control and ancillary services, a key grid service to maintain frequency at appropriate levels), Gannawarra started earning most of its money from these key markets (black, and blues).

This became much more evident in its second period of operations (graph below), where the FCAS market grew to dominate its revenues base, sometimes reducing the energy arbitrage plays to negligible amounts.

The advantage of a battery is its flexibility and speed of response which means that, unlike the traditional providers of FCAS like coal, gas and hydro plants, it doesn’t have to be generating to deliver FCAS. Even better, it can offset the cost of charging by being paid to stop charging and provide the service.

“GESS has outperformed expectations in regulation FCAS markets, averaging around $500,000 per month between July 2019 and February 2020,” it notes. “Battery systems are highly effective in the provision of FCAS, which is critical in ensuring the stability of the system.”

It is now looking at providing another string to its bow, adding contingency FCAS trading that can be enabled and switched on remotely.