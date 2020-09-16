ARENA to get $1.4 billion as Coalition channels funds to CCS, hydrogen and pubs

Included in the broader $1.9 billion funding package is $50 million for CCS – clearly the most controversial of the initiatives given the more than $1 billion already spent by various government grants on the technology that has so far failed to deliver any notable abatement.

The document released by the government says CCS projects will look at power generation, gas, manufacturing and cement. Potential CCS hubs include Moomba (SA) Surat/Bown Basins (Qld), offshore Latrobe Valley (Vic), offshore Darwin (NT), and the Pilbara/Carnarvon Basin (WA), along with Browse (WA).

Low Emissions Technology, a group funded by the coal industry, said it looked forward to gaining more government money to advance an integrated CCS project in Queensland, which it said would involve the “capture, transport and safe, permanent storage” of CO2 from a coal fired power station.

However, the Investor Group on Climate Change warned that fund managers were not interested in CCS in the power industry. “Institutional investors have little appetite to allocate capital to legacy technology such as fossil fuels with carbon capture, utilisation and storage in the electricity sector,” it said in a statement.

Another $70.2 million will be spent on establishing a “regional” hydrogen export hub, which could be cited in the Latrobe Valley (Vic), or Darwin (NT), north-west WA, Gladstone (Qld), Hunter Valley (NSW), Bell Bay (Tasmania) and the Spencer Gulf (South Australia).

Another $50 million will go to energy efficiency measures for homes and commercial buildings, and $95.4 million will go into a Technology Co-Investment Fund.

A further $67 million will be allocated on renewable and battery storage micro-grids for remote areas including mines, farms and communities currently reliant on expensive diesel.

The government has also allocated $74.5 million will given to a “future fuels fund”, which will focus on “refuelling stations” for hydrogen, electric or bio-fuelled vehicles.

Other funding initiatives include $24.6 million will go to the Clean Energy Regulator to expand and accelerate projects that can develop carbon credits.

ARENA CEO Darren Miller said welcomed the new funding and an ongoing role for the agency.