Antaisolar signed 2020 Cooperation Agreement with One Stop Warehouse and Solar Chaser

PRESS RELEASE

On the morning of January 16, Antaisolar successively signed the 2020 strategic cooperation agreement with One Stop warehouse and Solar Chaser respectively. Mr. Leo from One stop warehouse and Mr. Jake from Solar Chaser witnessed the signing ceremony together with Antaisolar CEO Mrs. Jasmine Huang and other leaders respectively.

The signing agreement with One Stop Warehouse is about the 300MW solar racking agency cooperation in Australia in 2020, which is another in-depth cooperation after signing agreement in SNEC last year. One Stop Warehouse is one of Australia’s largest photovoltaic distributors, through cooperation, the two sides communicated closely to provide competitive solar racking solutions based on local needs in Australia.

The signing of this contract will give a full play the advantages of influence of OSW in the Australian PV market and Antaisolar’s manufacturing advantages of complete production chain. The two parties will complement each other to promote win-win development of clean energy in Australia.

The cooperation between Antaisolar and Solar Chaser has last for more than three years to form a stable relationship. Through Solar Chaser’s rich experience as an EPC and in-depth development in the local market, the solar racking solution provided by Antaisolar have been widely applied in South Korean market, with products covering various application scenarios from roof to ground.

This signing is about the exclusive agency cooperation in South Korea in 2020, Antaisolar will continue to work with Solar Chaser to deepen the local market development, provide comprehensive support in product optimization design, delivery capabilities and efficient team services to jointly grow into the important player in Korean PV market.

In the future, Antaisolar will continue to explore emerging markets and solidify existing mature markets, strengthen cooperation and exchanges with global partners and promote the globalization process. Antaisolar will continue to output convenient and reliable, innovative and efficient solar mounting solutions with excellent product quality and comprehensive services to ensure the benefits of PV station systems, and continue to create value for the clients.