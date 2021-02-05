Angus Taylor’s trouble with numbers continues as he snubs EVs on emissions costs

Angus Taylor’s trouble with numbers is well known. His problems with the City of Sydney and their supposed travel budget has been well documented, and now his problems have surfaced again in the federal government’s new transport policy, the so-called Future Fuels Strategy.

Taylor on Friday used the Future Fuels discussion paper to justify his government’s decision not to provide any subsidies or incentives for electric vehicles, citing claimed emissions reduction costs of $747 a tonne.

“(Subsidising) a typical electric vehicle for a consumer wouldn’t be value for money for taxpayers, it’d be almost $750 per tonne of carbon that we abate,” Taylor told ABC’s Radio National Breakfast program. “And in fact, we can abate, now, at around $16 from the Emissions Reduction Fund, so it’s just not value for money.”

Taylor’s claim of a $750 a tonne abatement costs for a “typical EV” is a preposterous number that raises immediate alarm bells, mainly because it takes no account of the ability to charge using renewables directly, or the assumed reduction in emissions from the grid.

It is also patently wrong on another key metric, Taylor’s team is comparing apples with oranges.

It took us just a few moments to discover the source of the $750 a tonne abatement number in Appendix A of the Future Fuels strategy document. It is claimed to be based on the assumed costs of an electric Renault Kangoo van, compared with its fossil fuel equivalent. Except it isn’t. To read the full version of this story, please go to our EV-focussed sister site, The Driven and click here…