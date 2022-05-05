Albanese makes clean energy pitstop as press pack pursues “gotcha” moment

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese made a surprise campaign pitstop at the Smart Energy Expo in Sydney, saying he sees clean energy as key to Labor’s “plan for a better future”.

Clean energy conferences are usually the domain of energy ministers – Julia Gillard was the last prime minister to visit one – but the looming federal election and the chance to contrast his party’s climate policies with those of the Coalition, saw Albanese take to the conference floor.

Albanese said his party understood that tackling climate change would create positive economic opportunities for the Australian economy.

“Labor can end the climate wars and what we need to do is just that,” Albanese said. “So businesses can have the certainty to invest confidently going forward, bringing electricity transmission and the grid into the 21st century.”

“These are all massive opportunities for Australia. The challenge of climate change represents a jobs and economic growth opportunity for Australia.”

“There isn’t a PV panel in the world that doesn’t have some intellectual property that came from Australia.”

“What we haven’t always done is commercialise those opportunities, maximise jobs and economic growth that can come from Australian scientific breakthroughs,” Albanese added.

Labor’s climate and energy spokesperson Chris Bowen earlier told the Expo that the Morrison government had shown itself incapable of adequately responding to climate change, citing fresh uncertainty around the Coalition’s commitment to a net zero target.

“Net zero should not be controversial. It should be the least controversial part of the climate change debate. It is the bare minimum essential starting point,” Bowen said.

“Are we meant to believe that after nine years of delay, denial, and still arguing about the basics in the middle of an election campaign, that somehow the next three years are going to be different than the last?”

“Nine years of confusion of delay and denial and bickering. Why would the next three years be any different if this government is re-elected?” Bowen queried.

It was an impassioned address from the person hoping to replace Angus Taylor as the federal energy minister – just weeks out from Election Day – with Bowen telling the conference that the time for “politeness is over” when it comes to federal climate policy.

“I normally wouldn’t be so partisan at a function like this, but with just two weeks to go, the stakes are high,” Bowen told the conference.

“The time for politeness is over. The time for decision is now. Put the toxic politics of the last decade behind us, embrace good climate change policy for the country – which is good economics – and that will be a signature of an Albanese Labor government.”

Unfortunately for Albanese, his visit to the Smart Energy Expo is likely to be remembered for his failure to recall the details of Labor’s NDIS ‘six-point plan’.

Albanese was forced to retrieve a briefing folder from an advisor to recall the details – which the press pack immediately leapt upon as a campaign’ gaffe’.

Journos had an opportunity to grill Albanese on climate and energy policy today – a significant policy issue central to the election – yet the doorstop at #SmartEnergy22 was derailed by press pack journos gunning for another 'gotcha' moment over NDIS policy points…

Albanese was virtually bullied by press pack journalists for his inability to recall the policy points, and the opportunity to press the Labor leader on this party’s climate and energy policies was lost.

But the focus on the ‘gaffe’ meant Albanese and Bowen were starved of the opportunity to push a top priority policy. Journalists who regularly cover climate and energy policy, who wanted to ask such questions, weren’t able to and Albanese wound up the press conference early.

It’s a shame. Albanese is the first major party leader for several years to attend and address a clean energy conference in person.

Basically just witnessed Anthony Albanese get bullied at by the press pack, because he couldn't recall his 'six point NDIS plan', retrieving a brief to provide the details, received like two questions about climate policy.

No representatives of the Coalition attended the conference, despite invitations from the Smart Energy Council, with federal energy minister Angus Taylor and his assistant minister Tim Wilson, avoiding the gathering of Australia’s clean energy sector altogether.

The Morrison government faces mounting criticism – by business and environment groups alike in Australia, as well as internationally – for its weak climate policies and ongoing funding of fossil fuel industries.

Morrison was slammed for taking relatively hollow commitments to the last round of international climate talks in Glasgow last year, leading UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to label Australia as a climate “hold out”.

In contrast, Bowen used his appearance at the Smart Energy Expo to re-iterate Labor’s commitment to host the annual UN climate talks in Australia – a role that would likely necessitate that Australia significantly ramps up its climate policy ambition.

“I tell you what would be an even better trade exhibition, a Conference of the Parties meeting, a COP meeting, here in Australia,” Bowen told the Expo.

“An Albanese Labor government will bid to host here in Australia, to send the message to the world that Australia is under new management when it comes to climate, but also to sell Australia’s economic opportunities as a renewable energy powerhouse.”