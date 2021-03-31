AHO Program choose GreenDeal as the STC provider

Press Release

It was an important face to face training milestone last week as part of the current AHO solar PV program where GreenDeal has been engaged as the STC provider. GreenDeal will provide daily support and reporting of the STC process.

Alva Xing from GreenDeal presented to the solar installation partners and AHO staff who joined in a comprehensive training session learning how easy it is to commission and perform Solar Panel Verification demonstrating the GreenDeal APP.

The AHO is working with Aboriginal people to install solar panels to provide tenants with lower energy costs. This project is helping create employment and education opportunities for Aboriginal people in NSW.

The program will provide up to 2600 properties with a 5kW System that will generate about 45 STCs per property.

The GreenDeal App has features like the ability to design a checklist to ensure installation quality. The system can use comprehensive pre-populated fields specifically developed in cooperation with the AHO installers.

When completing the installations on site, pre-filled information of inverters, DER devices (solar panels and battery) from the job’s data allows them to save time and avoid manual errors. This is achieved through simple panel scanning and image record-keeping that provides easy to read reports.

Matt Hartney from Inspire Energy, said the “App would work like a mini-CRM and project scheduler. With the panel barcode scanning pre-populated fields, it should make the job easier”.

Rahul Malhotra from Solar professionals said, “The App would make it easy for my team to use on site.”

David Saunders, from AHO as Project Manager said, “Seeing the GreenDeal software presented today exceeded my expectations, and I believe our installers on the field will find it easy to use”.

Karen Banks, from AHO who is overseeing the data process, said that “Being able to customise the reporting system made the App flexible and would reduce errors by ensuring data entry was kept as simple as possible for the installers and produce reliable reporting.”