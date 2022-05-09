Zali Steggall: The independent MP hoping to lead a ‘teal wave’ to Canberra

It’s almost three years to the day that former Winter Olympian and lawyer Zali Steggall ousted former prime minister Tony Abbott from the safe Liberal seat of Warringah in NSW.

It was an event that both ended the political career of a prime minister who had the distinction of being the only world leader to repeal a price on carbon emissions, and sent a signal that a failure to act on climate change can have dire electoral consequences for incumbents, even in the safest of safe seats.

Three years later, Steggall is seeking re-election and paving the way for a new ‘teal wave’ of climate independents hoping to replicate Steggall’s success, on a platform of stronger climate action, restoring integrity in politics and gender equality.

As part of a series on the so-called “climate” or “teal” independents that could have a strong influence on the next parliament, Steggall has answered questions from RenewEconomy about her background, and what she hopes to achieve in a second term in parliament.

What experiences do you have that make you a good MP?

I was born in Manly Hospital, and have lived in Manly, Fairlight, and North Balgowlah. l went to Queenwood in Mosman for high school. I represented Australia at four Winter Olympic Games and won Australia’s first individual Winter Olympics medal in 1998.

I have loved raising my kids in Warringah and enjoy being part of the local community.

I was a Sea Eagles Angels member for many years and love staying fit and active in our beautiful local environment, from swimming the Bold and Beautiful to running around Manly Dam. After sport, I became a Barrister which provided a solid foundation for my jump into politics, I understand legislation and can clearly articulate my position in a debate.

I have now served one term in Parliament and have sought to represent my community and propose sensible solutions to the big issues facing the country including climate change, integrity and gender equality.

What motivated you to enter politics as an independent?

I believe Warringah deserves a positive independent and inclusive voice in Canberra. We need greater action on climate change, integrity, equality and economic repair which is not being delivered by the major parties.

I will propose sensible solutions to the Parliament, work across the aisle to secure the best future for Australia and the best support for Warringah.

What do you hope achieve as a re-elected independent? Are you open to working with the major parties to form government? What is important to you in negotiations?

I hope to continue to push for the issues that matter to Warringah, including climate change, integrity, fiscal discipline, inclusion and improved healthcare. I am open to working with all members of government to achieve results for Australia and the community.

Important to me in negotiations would be stronger action on climate change including legislating the climate change bill, improved 2030 targets and action on integrity including the implementation of the Australian Federal Integrity Commission Bill as well as Stop the Lies.

What do you see as lacking in the climate and energy policies of the major parties? What policies would you like to see in place?

Neither of the major parties are sufficiently ambitious on climate change. We need to legislate net zero by 2050 and dramatically increase our ambition on 2030 targets to at least 60% emissions reduction.

Much stronger action needs to be taken on climate change including the implementation of my 5 Steps to Net Zero:

Pass the Climate Change Bill,

Decarbonise energy and get to 80 per cent renewable energy by 2030 with federal support for Renewable Energy Zones, A Future Transition Fund, Community Batteries, and Reforming the National Construction Code.

Clean up transport and get to 76 per cent new vehicle sales electric by 2030, with purchase incentives, a government funded charging network, vehicle emissions standards and tax reform.

Modernise industry and half emissions with an Electrifying Industry Fund, Fair Employment Transition Agency and Fund and tightening up the Safeguard Mechanism.

Regenerate Australia and future proof agriculture by rolling out 8 million hectares of tree planting support by a concessional loan scheme as well as investing low carbon agriculture practices and technologies.

Do you see yourself as a ‘climate’ independent? Why is climate change a priority issue for you?

Climate change and the former member for Warringah’s refusal to accept the science was one of the key motivators for me engaging in politics. In my early career as an Olympic skier I got to experience nature and the mountains, the care for the environment grew from there.

My down time and meditation is running around Manly Dam and competing in ultra-marathons I also believe there is abundant opportunity in embracing a future focussed economy Australia is missing the profound opportunities by not acting. When I talk with people at bus stops and cafes it is the number one issue that comes up.

What about electric vehicles, do you support increased uptake, and what policies would you like to see implemented?

Yes – I would like to see 76 per cent of new vehicle sales as electric by 2030. To do this we need vehicle emissions standards reaching zero by 2030, purchase incentives, tax reform, a 100 per cent electric government fleet and government funded network of chargers.

Do you own/drive an EV?

Yes, a Hyundai Kona EV.

