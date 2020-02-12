Wrecked Tesla Model X helps resurrect classic Cortina with electric makeover

The Driven

Out of the ruins of a wrecked Model X has sprung forth an electric Cortina, resurrected to bring a classic car into the modern age of electric mobility.

For Tim Harrison, an electric vehicle charging infrastructure planner for Evie Networks, the 100% all electric Mk1 Cortina is the realisation of a long held dream of having an electric classic car. And it’s not just any conversion.

For a start, it packs more than triple the power and torque of the Mk1 Cortina’s original 1500 engine.

Inspired by legendary musician Neil Young whose converted hybrid-electric 1959 Lincoln broke the mold for classic cars in 2008, Harrison has also packed loads of modern conveniences into the small but sprightly package, including air conditioning and regenerative braking, and he ability to use DC fast chargers.

But the game changer, says Harrison, was being able to take advantage of battery tech from a written off Model X.

“As much as I wanted one, I couldn’t afford a Tesla, so I decided I had to undertake a conversion project,” Harrison tells The Driven.

