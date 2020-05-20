Wind and solar hit record grid levels in Europe as pandemic curbs energy demand

“A combination of low electricity demand and the additional capacity coming online in 2019 and the first quarter of 2020, are leading to record high shares of infeed from variable renewables in electricity demand in some regions,” the IEA says.

The levels cited are interesting because it is approaching the levels identified in the recent Renewables Integration Study by the Australian Energy Market Operator as likely to occur in Australia by 2025 under its central scenario, although it could reach 100 per cent in a “step change” scenario.

The share of wind and solar has only reached 50 per cent in Australia on a couple of 5-minute trading intervals, but AEMO says 75 per cent – and more – poses no great technical challenges, but it does require changes to market and regulatory settings.

The share of wind and solar hit a peak of more than 90 per cent in Germany, according to the IEA, although it already did so in 2019. Germany did set a new record low net load as a result of declining demand in the height of the Covid-19 lockdowns.