Western Power names Ed Kalajzic as new CEO

Western Australia’s state-owned electricity distribution network operator Western Power has named its new CEO, awarding the role to a relative newcomer to the company, Ed Kalajzic.

The appointment was confirmed at the end of last week by state energy minister Bill Johnston after what the company’s board described as an extensive recruitment process.

Western Power chair, Colin Beckett, said Kalajzic had stood out as the most qualified candidate for the role, due to a “strong record of leadership” and detailed knowledge of the state’s business landscape.

Kalajzic, who has been the utility’s chief financial officer since October 2019, is a chartered accountant whose most recent role prior to Western Power was as general manager WA at the Macquarie-backed farming investment group, Viridis Ag.

He takes the helm at Western Power at a key time for the DNSP, as its network shifts to renewables and parts of its sprawling poles and wires network are switched to stand-alone solar and battery power systems.

“I don’t think you could imagine a more disruptive time to take the helm of a business,” Kalajzic said in a statement at the end of last week.

“But I’ve been so impressed by the way our 2800-odd staff members have risen to the challenge of the times and adopted new and innovative ways to keep the lights on for our 2.3 million customers.

“I’ve seen this innovation in many areas during my time so far at Western Power, and that gives me confidence we can continue to be the trusted energy source for Western Australians for decades to come,” he said.

RenewEconomy and its sister sites One Step Off The Grid and The Driven will continue to publish throughout the Covid-19 crisis, posting good news about technology and project development, and holding government, regulators and business to account. But as the conference market evaporates, and some advertisers pull in their budgets, readers can help by making a voluntary donation here to help ensure we can continue to offer the service free of charge and to as wide an audience as possible. Thank you for your support.