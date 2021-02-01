WePower delivers its Retail Marketplace Elemental to Mojo Power

The Mojo Marketplace will be the first full-featured version of WePower’s Elemental to be deployed in the Australian market.

WePower’s Co-Founder and CEO, Nick Martyniuk, said: “We are excited to be delivering our retail marketplace to Mojo. Mojo’s customers will be able to purchase locally sourced renewable energy as a standard retail electricity contract – a novelty in the Australian retail electricity market.

Mojo is one of the most innovative retailers in Australia, joining the global sustainability movement. We are now in various stages of deployment with retailers across Europe and the US looking for ways to provide their customers with options to buy locally sourced sustainable energy. ” Mojo’s Managing Director Warren Murphy said: “We’re excited to offer corporate clients in Australia easy access to direct energy procurement. Mojo is eliminating the dependence on the complicated energy procurement procedures and enabling companies of all sizes to buy local green energy with full transparency easily”.

WePower’s Elemental Marketplace has been designed to enable electricity retailers to offer renewables-linked retail electricity contracts (i.e. so-called “Retail PPAs”) to business and corporate customers.

The innovative Marketplace enables electricity retailers to provide their customers with an intuitive on-line shopping-basket experience in procuring their electricity: select the renewable energy facility(-ies), dynamically firm up the balance of their consumption, select additional green credits, select term of contract, and contract.

Retailers can upload their own portfolio of renewable PPAs or procure PPA strips from WePower’s Wholesale Marketplace.