“We have policy chaos:” Australians back ban on new petrol cars

A majority of Australians would support the introduction of new financial incentives for electric vehicle uptake, including a ban on the purchase of new fossil fuelled vehicles from 2035, leading to calls for the federal government to step in and show leadership on electric vehicle policies.

According to new polling commissioned by The Australia Institute, two in three Australians support the introduction of new subsidies or incentives to support the purchase of an electric vehicle.

Support was strong across the political spectrum, with 65 per cent of Coalition voters, and 64 per cent of Labor voters expressing support for electric vehicle policies that encourage increased uptake.

In addition to backing new electric vehicle incentives, a majority of those polled (57 per cent) said that they would also support a UK-style ban on the sale of new fossil fuelled vehicles from 2035, including 49 per cent of Coalition voters.

Support for a ban on new petrol vehicle sales was strong across all age groups, and was strongest amongst younger drivers, with 69 per cent of those aged 30 to 39 saying they would support a UK-style ban.

“The Government might be dragging its heels on electric vehicle policy but Australians, including Coalition voters, are ready to make the switch,” The Australia Institute’s climate and energy director Richie Merzian said.

