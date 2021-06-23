WA slams feds “premature” rejection of Pilbara renewable hydrogen hub

The Western Australia government has called on the federal Coalition to work constructively to remove roadblocks the Asian Renewable Energy Hub, proposed for development in WA’s Pilbara region, describing the federal environment department’s rejection of the project as “premature” and “perplexing.”

Federal environment minister Sussan Ley determined late last week – seemingly out of nowhere – that expanded plans to built up to 26GW of wind and solar to power renewable hydrogen and ammonia production east of Port Hedland would have “clearly unacceptable” environmental impacts.

The Hub, proposed for development by a consortium including Intercontinental Energy, Australia’s CWP Global, Pathway Investments and turbine manufacturer Vestas, was rejected by Ley despite having been awarded ‘major project’ status by the federal government in October 2020 and having environmental approval from the WA McGowan government.

The federal environment minister’s decision to block the expanded plans, which include undersea pipelines for transporting ammonia, desalination infrastructure and the construction of a new town, is believed to have come as a complete surprise to the project’s developers, delivered without any prior consultation.

And they are not alone in being blindsided by the decision. Speaking in WA Parliament on Tuesday afternoon, minister MacTiernan said the Labor McGowan government was “very concerned and perplexed” by the speed of the rejection of the AREH proposal.

“The decision appears to have occurred with no meaningful engagement by the federal government with either the proponent or the state,” MacTiernan said.

By comparison, the minister noted the time taken by the federal department of environment to assess the massive and highly controversial Adani coalmine proposal for Queensland’s Galilee Basin, for which approval was worked up over the course four years.

“The federal ruling [on AREH] was made just one month after the referral of the project was made,” she said. “By contrast, the initial Adani coalmine approval was worked on for four years.”

The WA hydrogen minister said that while the expanded AREH proposal did present some more complex environmental considerations that would need to be worked through, Ley’s decision to reject it at such an early stage was a major concern.

“The rapid rejection of this project sends the wrong messages about Australia as a leader in the emerging renewable hydrogen industry, and has potentially far-reaching implications for proponents considering investing in hydrogen in Australia,” she said.

“This project has the potential to show just how we can transition away from fossil fuels towards green energy generation. I urge the federal government to work constructively with the proponent to work through any issues of concern.”

The consortium behind the project, meanwhile, is getting down to the task of working through the environmental concerns raised by minister Ley – and appears to be doing so with cautious optimism and a sense of humour.