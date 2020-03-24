Volkswagen reveals electric version of classic 1966 Kombi bus

The Driven

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles has presented the e-Bulli, bringing the T1 Samba into the electric era to celebrate the classic Kombi bus’s 70th anniversary.

Originally intended to be revealed at a world premiere at the German Techno-Classica 202 event in late March, an event now postponed due to Covid-19, the e-Bulli has now been revealed online by German car-builder and VW partner eClassics.

Based on a 1966 T1 Samba bus from 1966, the e-Bulli with 61kW electric motor takes things up a notch from the original 32kW 4-cylinder boxer engine that offered 102Nm torque.

The new electric motor instead delivers 212Nm torque and the ability to whip along at a top speed of 130 km/hr.

In the vein of original Kombis, the e-Bulli does not have the swift acceleration of sleeker electric models like Tesla electric vehicles, but it has the better of the original combustion engine version, which had a top speed of 105 km/hr.

A pleasant side effect of course is that thanks to the electric drive, the ride is significantly quieter.

Energy is supplied by a 45kWh lithium-ion battery, which is housed in the vehicle floor. According to the manufacturer, the e-Bulli can drive up to 200 kilometres on a single charge.

Because a CCS charging socket is used, the T1 can be charged both at DC fast charging stations as well as via a standard powerpoint, home “wallbox” or AC “destination” charger.

This means the e-Bulli can be recharged from 0-80% on DC fast charging stations with a charging capacity of up to 50kW in 40 minutes.

The interior has also been revised – even if this is not obvious at first glance. The seats for a total of eight people have been adapted to the two-tone paintwork, instead of an ignition lock there is now a start-stop button.

