Victoria offers $3,000 subsidy for electric vehicles, sets 50pct target by 2030

The Victorian state Labor government, under fire over its controversial electric vehicle road tax, has announced a $3,000 subsidy for electric vehicle purchases, and a target that aims to see half of all new vehicles sales to be fully electric or hydrogen by 2030.

The $100 million package unveiled on Saturday also includes a commitment to build charging infrastructure and achieve more zero emission vehicles (ZEVs) in government and commercial fleets.

The $3,000 subsidy will come into effect on Sunday (May 2) and will be available for more than 20,000 zero emission vehicles, although given the lack of options for hydrogen cars this means essentially full battery electrics.

It says further stages will be announced as the program progresses and an expert advisory panel will be established to advise the Government on policies, programs and infrastructure required to ensure we meet our 50 per cent target by 2030.

The plan for charging infrastructure will involve $19 million in funds to add ding at least 50 charging points to the existing network of 24 sites, to be sited on major highways, key tourist attractions, and locations across Melbourne and regional Victoria.

