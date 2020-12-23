Victoria has a new solar farm: Glenrowan West starts sending power to grid

The 149MW Glenrowan West solar farm in Victoria has become one of the last large-scale renewable energy projects to join the grid in 2020, with small amounts of generation from the project starting to register on the National Electricity Market this week.

The chart below, supplied as usual by Paul McArdle from Global Roam, shows the solar farm starting to send power to the NEM from Tuesday this week, although in very small amounts.

The project, originally owned by Overland Sun Farming, was acquired by private German company Wirtgen Invest in January, marking the family-owned company’s first foray into the Australian market.

Construction of the solar farm kicked off a month later in February, after the appointment of EPC contractors Signal Energy Australia and under the guidance of lead project developer and fellow German company, Wirsol.

The Glenrowan West solar farm is located at a site south-west of the town of Glenrowan, between Benalla and Wangaratta in Victoria’s north east, and will supply around 41,000 Victorian homes with renewable electricity once in full operation.