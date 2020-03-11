Tritium appoints former Boeing executive Jane Hunter as new CEO

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure company Tritium has appointed former Boeing research and development executive Jane Hunter as the company’s new chief executive officer, as the Brisbane-based company cements its world-leaing position.

Tritium, has been one of Australia’s major clean-tech success stories since its inception in 2005, starting with its award-winning Veefil 50kW DC fast charger, launched in 2013.

This January, the company launched its most powerful utra-rapid fast charger, the Veefil-PK, which allows vehicles to add as much as 350km of driving range within just 10 minutes. And last year, the company accounted for a fifth of all direct-current (DC) fast-chargers for electric vehicles (EVs) sold in Western countries.

Hunter comes to the company with substantial previous experience in technology development and commercialisation and said the prospect of working with Tritium was a valuable opportunity to drive the development of Australian technologies that can tap into a growing global electric vehicle market.

“The critical point for me was to join Tritium to support Australian industry with Australian-owned advanced technology, home-grown intellectual property and advanced manufacturing of products that are being exported to the world,” Hunter said.

“It’s not something Australia usually does very successfully, so I am excited to be working with such a unique model.”

“Australia tends to develop something brilliant and then sell the design to make money out of it, whereas Tritium owns and drives a leading position in EV fast chargers from right here in Brisbane,” Hunter added.

Prior to her involvement with Tritium, Hunter served as the Chief Operating Officer of Boeing Phantom Works, the aerospace company’s advanced prototyping arm. During Hunter’s tenure, the advanced research arm developed the Loyal Wingman drone, the first Australian designed and built aircraft in more than 50-years.

In recognition of Hunter’s achievements in these previous roles, Hunter was recognised for an Outstanding Contribution to the Aviation/Aerospace Sectors – Women in Aviation/Aerospace Australia at the A18 Airspace Awards. Hunter was also awarded the Women in Defence Award – Project Management Category for the Australian Defence Magazine.

Hunter had previously served as the chief operating officer and deputy CEO of Tritium, after joining the company last year.

Tritium chairman, Trevor St Baker, said that Hunter brought the company a wealth of experience managing complex engineering enterprises, and experience working in a global technology market.

“Ms Hunter’s experience in complex international engineering operations makes her the perfect leader to maximise Tritium’s global supply chain, manufacturing, distribution and support operations,” St Baker said.

“Her appointment was a testament to Tritium’s ability to attract such talent through its growth and international development.”

Tritium founder and out-going CEO David Finn will shift to a new position as Chief Growth Officer, allowing him the ability to focus on growing the company.

“The appointment of a new CEO will enable me to maximise the value I can bring to the business, keeping Tritium at the forefront of DC fast charging technology and product offering,” Finn said.

The company currently offers two core models of electric vehicle charging systems, a 50kW DC fast charger, and a larger, high-power, charging system that can deliver up to 350kW of charging capacity. The company offers the ability for chargers to be branded by network operators, allowing for successful partnerships that include a $10 million charger roll-out in Australia with the NRMA.

Tritium has established testing and production facilities in Los Angeles, Amsterdam and Brisbane, giving the company a strong presence in some of the world’s largest electric vehicle markets.

The company is currently working towards the largest deployment of DC electric vehicle charging systems in North America, working in partnership with Tesla and the City of Pasadena in California.