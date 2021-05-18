Transcript – Energy Insiders podcast from the Smart Energy Conference

This is a lightly edited transcript of the Energy Insiders podcast from the Smart Energy Conference an interviews with Danny Kennedy from New Energy Nexus and IEEFA’s Tim Buckley.You can listen to the episode here on the Energy Insiders podcast.

Hello, and welcome to a very special episode of Energy Insiders. My name is Giles Parkinson. I’m the editor of Renew Economy, and joining me, not in his own studio this time, but actually standing next to me, next to a wooden crate at the Smart Energy Conference in Sydney, is David Leitch from ITK. How are you David?

Giles, I’m very well. I trust all our listeners are well. And isn’t it nice to be doing a live outside broadcast for the first time? I’m almost expecting the footy teams to run onto the field. But instead we’re here iat Smart Energy?

Well, that’s exactly right. Look, I’m not too sure what this wooden crate’s about, but anyway, it’s, it’s pretty interesting. We’re surrounded by the wooden crates but we can hear the conference in the distance. Look David, this has been a pretty interesting conference. It has been the first time in more than a year that all the industry has gotten together. So everyone’s been very happy to catch up with each other. Gee, a lot’s happened, lots of change in the last year, hasn’t it?

Well, a lot has changed. But first of all, I think it’s hats off to the organisers of the Smart Energy Conference, John Grimes and Steve Blume I guess as chair of the Smart Energy group.

I’d like to put in a word for Wayne Smith too and his team.

It’s a very well organised conference and had a fantastic lineup of speakers. And Steve was only telling me that they had 3000 people through the doors on the first day of the conference, which is pretty darn good and shows, I think the quality of the speakers and even that Angus Taylor sent his in by video shows …

By time capsule actually….

Not sure if it would change if it was delivered in another 20 years, but anyway, shows the maturity of the industry and how establishment mainstream it’s actually become. We’ll probably talk about it but we had Kerrie Schott here, we had most of the State Ministers and as I say Angus Taylor, representatives from AEMO, a lot of serious hitters.

It was actually really good, and it was good to see the State Ministers. Matt Keane was here in person, I mean it is his home state so that you’d expect, and we heard Bill, Bill Johnson, from WA, Lily D’Ambrosio in Victoria and Shane Rattenbury from the ACT. But I was particularly impressed with Matt Keane’s speech. I don’t know, was it you who mentioned at the time that, about Matt Keane actually sort of, a minister actually coming out and saying this rather than just talking vaguely about it?

Well look, we also had Malcolm Turnbull, who of course, got most of the mainstream media….

…Yes, sorry, listeners, I just tripped up there. I was just I had a bit of a mental fog, I’m pretty sure it was you just sort of say, well, the difference between Malcolm Turnbull and Matt Keane was that they’re both saying the same message but Matt’s actually saying it when he’s in a ministerial position.

Yes. And for that, it’s, the outcome is wonderful. But what In my opinion, it’s a triumph of politics. Of being able to build the political consensus to get this policy through with relatively little opposition. But it’s more than a triumph of politics. It’s a triumph of bringing the bureaucracy, the executive along with you, as well as the leaders because, for me, one of the standout presentations was the one on renewable energy zones. And that had a couple of great sessions in it. One was on industrial precincts from Simon Holmes a Court and you know, particularly in the Hunter, where we could maybe put the aluminium and fertiliser and hydrogen and renewable energy all together to create a big industry.

But Amy Kean talking about the New South Wales renewable energy zones and how she went out ion a bicycle tour of the Orana zone to really get the vibe of how the community are thinking about it. t’s this idea of social licence, which has become such a big deal in doing business these days. And by being open in the way they’re approaching this and consultative in the in best practice and putting the local communities at the centre of it and making sure that they’re going to get, you know, a good supply of electricity in the actual renewable energy zone. So that’s the way you do things!

Yeah, that’s really interesting. And Kerry Schott, was actually making an interesting point too, about renewable energy zones, and just that social licence thing which is very important. So I think the solar industry can learn a lot from the wind industry about how it managed its issues. And I think certainly the transmission industry is going to have to learn a lot from both because that’s also going to be a major issue as we go forward. So look, I managed to do a couple of recordings while I was here. And one of the first ones I did was from Danny Kennedy that people may remember, he was the former head of Greenpeace International. He went to play a very significant role in California, and now runs the California Clean Energy Fund, and let’s listen to what he has to say.

That’s right.

You’re now heading the California Clean Energy Fund, which I think’s got a new name. Now, what’s it? What’s it called?

Well, we broadened our scope from just focusing on California to New York, and also other countries, markets that matter bringing funds and accelerators into India, China, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines. So that’s called New Energy Nexus. So we run teams in all those places, and Uganda, I should mention, but basically the same idea and ecosystem of money and training for startup founders to get faster, further better.

Give us a bit of a sense of what’s happening in California now. There must be fairly buoyant with Joe Biden….

Sure. …In the White House, no more Trump and a lot of money being thrown at clean energy in the transition?. Yeah, it certainly feels like springtime in America. Yeah, COVID, sort of passing too, we hope, you know, the vaccinations are rolling out. But you know, California as a State just hit 94%, you might have seen that news, in terms of renewables, one day, last, two weeks ago now. And, you know, that’s pretty impressive for the fifth largest economy in the world, you know, we regularly do 70% on a given Sunday. But to do that, in the middle of the week, means it can be done again, and again. And then 365 days of the year, which is the law by 2045. But I’ll be honest, I think, you know, now we’re being pushed by Biden at ours, to how much faster we can go, and New York and other States are sort of bringing forward that 100% mandate. And really, it’s now about, as it is in Australia, you know, it’s not 100% of demand, it’s going to be 4/5/6/700% of demand that will actually generate with renewables,

Which is a happy outcome for the grid in the end.

That’s right, and for all of us, but also for industry and new, innovative sectors that are gonna come up around it. So in California, we do a lot around lithium, for example, now looking at a reshoring of the battery supply chain across America, which again, is a sort of Biden initiative to make batteries in America again. And that will probably be rooted in Southern California down near the Mexican border at a place called the Salton Sea. A lot of great stuff happening. Very buoyant, you know, old friend Jigar Shah is in the loan programme office of the Department of Energy talking about giving away, well, not giving away but investing 10s of billions of dollars, doing it the right way. So yeah, it’s good times. We’ve done about 100 startups pre prototype in California in the last four years and plan to do 100 in the next three. So we’re trying to accelerate our own craft.

And when you come to Australia, and you look at what’s going on here, I mean, it seems to me that Australia in so many ways, or in some ways is leading the world, in sort of, you know, the uptake of rooftop solar. And I guess the amount of wind and solar that’s being put into the grid, and the fact we’ve got coal generators exiting, and we’re actually decarbonizing the grid at a reasonably rapid rate. But in so many other ways, we’re behind the rest of the world, because the lack of Federal policy and things like that. So what’s your observation?

Yeah, absolutely. It’s sort of the best of times / worst of times, crazy stuff. But certainly, your postcard from the future is how I talk about Australia overseas. Wonderful penetration of the rooftop space and how that’s affecting DERs more broadly, and battery uptake and the DERMs and all the cool companies that have come up to service that grid and AEMOs digitization agenda, or stuff that the rest of the world is behind, truly, but then you’re completely laggardly on EV adoption and other things. So you know, sort of success despite and in spite of the politicians, I guess, but good on the entrepreneurs of Australia for making it happen and consumers for demanding it and choosing it. I think Australia’s got a huge opportunity to sell those smarts to the rest of the world, but less the States, you know, I wouldn’t encourage that as much as Indonesia. I mean, you know, you might have seen just last weekend, the Indonesian government finally sort of broke on their rhetoric from, you know, it’s a coal base future to Okay, Okay, we recognise we’re going to have to do some of this stuff, and probably by 2023 that’s all we’ll do. That’s 300 million people just north of here that need microgrids and distributed energy resources and grid management. And guess what,

Hey, I’ve got an idea….

Sell some services and know how to get our friends just north. I would suggest that and a landing pad is open to you at New Energy Nexus. We got offices in Singapore, have a small fund to invest in Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, you know, really keen to just support the kind of cross fertilisation of all these key markets that matter and Australia could do great with that.

Fantastic stuff. Danny, thanks for joining us. And that was Danny Kennedy from the California Clean Energy Fund. David, I guess the message there is that Australia must seize the opportunities. There is sort of, there’s a lot of investment out there. They’re looking for opportunities. Australia really has to seize it. And it was a similar message that came in another interview I did with Tim Buckley from the Institute of Energy and Economic Financial Analys, it might be the other way around.

20 people Tim’s got working for him here in Australia but keep going..

No, no, I think it’s fantastic. I remember actually IEEFA grew at about the same time as Renew Economy or nearly a decade ago, and it’s grown into a very important and very influential Think Tank. So let’s have a listen to what Tim had to say.

Tim Buckley 10:50

Giles Parkinson 10:51

Tim Buckley 11:31

And as we heard from Dr. Schott yesterday, getting to 75% is actually really easy. It’s the last 25% that is difficult, and that’s where flexible industry, buying in and rewarded for decarbonizing becomes a key enabler. And that probably crosses the political divide, because then all of a sudden, the Liberal National Party has to talk about jobs, they have to talk about reindustrialization, take advantage of COVID. We’ve learned that supply chains are key, let’s decarbonize our manufacturing, I would be starting with replacing imports of ammonia, not worrying about exporting green ammonia to Japan, let’s stop the imports of ammonia, and decarbonize our, our existing ammonia nitrate manufacturing facilities, particularly up in central Queensland for the explosives for the gold mining exports.

And we’re talking about billions of dollars. I mean, you know, we’re talking about sort of having 10s and 10s of billions of dollars of extra industry in Australia. And it’s interesting what you’re talking about there, because we’re talking about not just seizing the opportunity, but was what was also discussed this afternoon, was the fact that of avoiding catastrophe, because there’s other economies decarbonize, then there’s quite open talk now about, about border taxes. So you’ve got all the industry in Europe, they’re basically dealing with a real or shadow carbon prices around $100 a tonne. And they’re just thinking, well, we want to we don’t want to be laid victim to this so we should impose this on other ones, other countries,

Correct. I mean, that’s where the thinking from players like Heidelberg Cement for the last 10 years, they’ve tried to undermine the European carbon ETS, now they’ve accepted it’s inevitable. It’s there. It’s growing, it’s growing every month, and it is going to 100, as you said, and that’s exactly what the Norwegian Ambassador said, today, as well. It’s going to a hundred and therefore carbon capture and storage in the North Sea works, because my response is well, it will never work here, because we don’t have a price signal. They do. They’ve got a price signal of 50 euros today go to 100. And so therefore Equinor is the biggest developer of blue hydrogen potentially in the world, it’s probably the only blue hyydrogen project that will get off the ground because they’ve got the underpinning that we don’t have, which is carbon price.

Well it’s interesting, I think in the first session today in the hydrogen thing, and look, there’s been a whole room, basically two days of hydrogen talk and lots and lots of different projects and things like that, but one of the fascinating things that emerged this morning was the German representative talking about the appetite for green hydrogen. And then all the Australian agencies such as Arena and other ones will say, well, we’re supporting hydrogen projects, but some of them are blue, and some of them are brown and the guy is just sort of going, well, sorry, guys, but the market’s for green hydrogen. We know Australia really seems to be sort of chasing this fossil fuel hydrogen, for no good reasonable purpose.

Yeah, I mean, I won’t try and justify it at the end of the day. My view is blue hydrogen is a myth. It is is going to be an absolute, like as common as flying pigs, everywhere except in Europe. And the idea that Australia is going to ride that one anywhere?Absolutely no. But we do have a massive fossil fuel industry, there is a lot of learning by doing, the governme nt’s going to subsidise it all as we’ve just heard from ARENA. But at the end of the day, that’s an important first step, let’s do something. We’ve got to start but the massive, multi billion dollar opportunity is for exports of green hydrogen, there is no way Japan or Korea who have just committed to net zero can use mythical blue hydrogen to deliver on net zero. But in the meantime, the bigger opportunity and one of the numbers that came out yesterday that sticks in my mind, someone put up a slide saying we import $29 billion of oil and diesel every year. So we could replace high emissions, expensive imported oil imports with domestic renewable energy by adopting a really fast accelerated deployment of EVs. So you’ve been here…..?

What a great idea who would have thought of that?

You’ve got The Driven! But it’s now become an economic reality. And that’s how we drive 29 billion a year of import replacement. And so rather than stuffing around with this road tax that Lily’s colleagues in Victoria have just done. I mean, how dumb? But at the end of the day, it wasn’t her policy, one of her colleagues must have snuck in while she was ……

It was Treasury I think….

It was just stupid. But at the end of the day, maybe in five years time, but in the meantime, what we should have been talking about was the $29 billion a year of annual opportunity and the Federal Government’s now absolutely stuck, because two of the last four refineries are closing.

Well Tim, riddle me this then, if it’s so damn obvious, then why aren’t they doing it?

Idiocy and ideology. There’s no other two words for it. Murdoch, obviously our favourite friend, and just the absolute power of APPEA in Australia is, in my view, it’s a massive undermining of democracy. They, if you think Shell has a $51 billion PRRT rebate on their balance sheet for Australia. $51 billion, that they will never pay to the Australian Government for use of offshore LNG in Australia.

You better just spell it out for us.

The Petroleum Rent Resources Tax, so it’s pay, it’s a royalty that supposedly goes to the federal government on oil and gas from the offshore. So if it’s onshore, it goes to the state. If it’s offshore, it goes to the federal government. But 12 years ago, the ALP Martin Ferguson did a deal which meant that effectively players like Shell will never pay royalties on any LNG deal. Any LNG project that they have developed in this country. Shell’s annual reports says they will not pay rent resources royalties for the next 20/30/40 years.

So they’re just getting basically $51 billion of our money that, yes, well, or keeping it…

Correct. They’re using Australian public resources for tax haven based foreign gain. And the only person that’s benefiting, and it’s not Shell because Shell share prices in the shit just like Exxon’s is, they’re going down so itsnot the shareholders that are benefiting. Martin Ferguson’s being paid, what is it $900,000 a year? Now that says to me, both sides of politics are being corrupted by the fossil fuel vested interests, the lobbying power of players like Appea are destroying Australia’s democracy. I’m saying that I know they can sue me, they probably will. But at the end of the day they are destroying our democracy, and Murdoch’s reinforcing it, and so politics has been ridiculous so that we can’t even talk sensible economics and finance.

Giles Parkinson 19:15

Tim Buckley 19:21

And that was Tim Buckley from IEEFA, David. Yes. So many opportunities in Australia. It’s really interesting that the idea of bringing ammonia back onshore rather than importing it, and rather than just exporting all our hydrogen opportunity to think of that as an export, of actually creating industry in Australia. I think this is a point that you’ve actually made previously.

Well, yes, I just wanted to also finish on the Orana Renewable Energy Zone. That’s the first one in New South Wales where Miss Hicks talked about the possibility of actually putting in five gigawatts of new renewable supply.

Giles Parkinson 19:55

David Leitch 20:02

Giles Parkinson 20:05

David Leitch 20:09

Giles Parkinson 21:18

We saw Keith Pitt’s extraordinary intervention. I don’t know whether I actually want to sort of do it, but it’s just so frustrating to hear a minister of the crown and an electrical engineer as well, just sort of refusing to say whether battery storage is dispatchable or not, I just thought it was perfectly ridiculous. But Angus Taylor is moving forward with his preferred gas generator in Kurri Kurri, despite the fact that Energy Australia is now building its own plant at Tullawarra. The interesting thing with Kurri Kurri is it’s gonna burn on diesel for the first six months becauseit hasn’t, if it gets built, it’s gonna burn on diesel for the first six months, because there’s no proper gas connection,

David Leitch 22:14

And we can compare that with the, with the plant that Snowy is proposing to build, which could only be built because essentially the federal government’s building it. Now there’s good and bad things to say about Snowy, and I said fairly regularly. But I mean, I doubt that this project would be all that commercial, or obviously commercial on its own merits. But if you’re Snowy, and you’ve got a very big share of the peak market, you know, then it’s a chance to kind of use federal money to essentially buy up control of the market without having to worry about competition from the private sector.

And that’s exactly what a lot of people have been telling me in the past, actually, if I saw that, that caps market. They’ve got a large share of it now by building this gas/ diesel plant, then they can lock it up even further. So not great for competition, really.

David Leitch 23:45

Giles Parkinson 24:33

David Leitch 24:33

Giles Parkinson 25:23

David Leitch 26:03

Giles Parkinson 26:57

David Leitch 27:00

Giles Parkinson 27:13

David Leitch 27:19

Giles Parkinson 27:50

David Leitch 27:52

Giles Parkinson 28:46

David Leitch 29:16

Giles Parkinson 29:46

David Leitch 29:46

Giles Parkinson 29:48

David Leitch 30:17

Giles Parkinson 30:28

I’ll do that Giles. Cheers again.