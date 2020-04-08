Tilt says capital return won’t stop battery storage investments

Listed renewable energy developer Tilt Renewables is to return $260 million to shareholders in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis, but says the capital return will not impact its ability to invest in various battery storage investment and other small projects.

Tilt on Wednesday announced the capital return of 55c a share – equivalent to nearly half of its “unrestricted cash” of $535 million, mostly gained from the recent sale of the Snowtown 2 wind project in South Australia. Its pool of unrestricted cash does not include the funding already sourced for its 336MW Dundonnell wind project in Victoria, and the Waipipe wind farm in New Zealand.

CEO Deion Campbell said the decision was made after assessing its pipeline of projects – up to 3000MW over the short, medium and long term – and working out whether the money may be “better utilised” in the hands of its shareholders in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.