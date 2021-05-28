RenewEconomy

The Driven Podcast: New Niro, Leaf’s V2G, and Victoria’s EV subsidy

We test drive the new Kia Niro, talks to Nissan’s Ben Warren on progress on vehicle-to-grid, and to Solar Victoria’s Stan Krpan on the state’s EV subsidy.

You can find previous episodes of The Driven here, or on your favourite podcast platform.

