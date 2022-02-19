RenewEconomy

News and analysis for the clean energy economy

The Driven Podcast: Let’s electrify everything, starting with cars

0

Saul Griffith says Australia should lead world on electrifying everything, starting with cars and households. He plans to turn his old Monaro into an EV too.

You can find previous episodes of The Driven here, or on your favourite podcast platform.

 

Jet Charge
JET Charge is a proud sponsor of The Driven Podcast.

 

Multimedia

Get up to 3 quotes from pre-vetted solar (and battery) installers.