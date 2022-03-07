RenewEconomy

The Driven Podcast: Chris Bowen on his new Tesla and Labor’s EV policy

Shadow Minister for Climate Change and Energy Chris Bowen addressing the National Press Club in Canberra. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch).
Labor’s Chris Bowen discusses his new Tesla Model 3, what it means for Labor’s EV policy, and shares his views on the latest moves to accelerate coal closures.

