The Driven Podcast: Bill Shorten on his new Tesla, and what it did to his weekend

0

AAP Image/Mick Tsikas
BILL SHORTEN CLIMATE CHANGE ACTION PLAN

Bill Shorten may no longer be leader of the Labor Party, but he does own a Tesla, becoming the first federal MP to go electric as part of his parliamentary package. Did it ruin his weekend?

