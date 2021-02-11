Tesla to sell Model 2 to global market, could be ready this year

The Driven

Tesla China boss Tom Zhu says he thinks Tesla will sell an electric hatchback on the global market and that it will be available, at least in China, by the end of 2021.

In the new interview, aired by Youtube channel “T-Study” on Tuesday, Zhu discusses various questions about Tesla’s presence in China including the rapid construction of its Shanghai gigafactory and its Tesla Design Centre.

Dubbed colloquially as the Model 2, and promised by Elon Musk at the company’s Battery Day in 2020, the electric hatchback would sell from around $US25,000, or $A32,300 in Australia before shipping, import fees, GST and other taxes are added.

“So we’re confident that long-term we can design and manufacturer a compelling $25,000 electric vehicle,” said Musk in September.

“In the future, we want to develop and produce a model with an original design in China and then sell it from a factory in China to the world,” Zhu said in the interview (translated from Chinese).

“I think it will be within this year.”

