Tesla opens orders for Model Y in Australia, with cars in every show room

The Tesla Model Y electric crossover has – finally – gone on sale in Australia starting, from $68,900 for the standard range RWD variant, and $93,900 for the Performance variant.

The Model Y has been on sale in the US since March 2020, a year after its initial unveiling. It was originally thought it would go on sale in Australia in 2021, however, this did not eventuate. Now that Tesla’s Berlin factory has officially opened, it is understood that Shanghai-made inventory can now be freed up for Australia.

The order book was opened after a shipload of Model Ys arrived in Australia in the past week, as contributor Riz Akhtar documented this year. First deliveries are expected within the next few months.

Read the full story on our EV focused site The Driven, here…