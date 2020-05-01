Tesla Model 3 total production numbers for Australia revealed

The Driven

More than 4,000 Model 3s have been produced for Australia over the last nine months, accounting for half of all Tesla vehicles ever destined for Australian shores, according to new figures sourced from Tesla Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs).

Almost 2,000 were made during the third quarter of 2019 for Australia, when the Model 3 finally entered the Australian market after a long three year wait and sought to meet demand mainly from a long list of reservation holders.

Since that initial rush, when Tesla staff including the chairman of the board, Australia’s Robyn Denholm, helped out with deliveries, demand for the Model 3 has remained strong: More than 1,100 Tesla Model 3s were produced for the last quarter of 2019,and a little more than another 1,000 Model 3s were made for the first quarter of 2020.

While it should be noted that the figures, released by Tesla ship tracker VedaPrime on Wednesday, are production numbers only, they do indicate the number of orders taken in Australia for the Model 3.

All in all, the VIN-based production numbers reveal that more than 8,300 Tesla vehicles have been made for Australia in total. These numbers would include written off vehicles and may not reflect the actual number of Tesla vehicles on Australian roads.

