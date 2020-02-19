Tesla makes it into top 10 most popular car brands in NSW

The Driven

New figures reveal Tesla made it into the top 10 most popular auto brands registered in NSW in the last quarter of 2019, while some American and Japanese mainstays suffered dipping sales that placed them at the bottom of the list.

Australians currently buy only a small percentage of electric vehicles (EVs), and the country as a whole has been branded a laggard in the adoption of zero emissions transport, a fact that makes Tesla’s meteoric rise in NSW into the top ten a significant feat.

The official data sourced from the NSW motor registry shines a light on the changing auto market, which in NSW saw an 8.4% drop in all car sales in 2019, according to the Federal Chamber of Automotive Industries (FCAI).

But not for electric vehicles. The data shows that at the end of 2019, there are now 1,971 more active electric vehicle registrations within the state compared to the end of 2018, 1,651 of which are all-electric passenger vehicles.

It also shows that seven in ten of those all-electric passenger vehicles were made by Tesla – a stunning percentage that reflects previous figures estimated by The Driven for nationwide EV sales.

This is doubly impressive – and encouraging for the adoption of electric vehicles – because the Model 3, of which some 3,000-4,000 vehicles have been delivered to customers nationwide, only arrived in Australia in August 2019.

