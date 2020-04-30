Tesla installs 100,000th Powerwall home battery, sees “inflection” in storage market

One Step Off The Grid

Tesla – already busy leading the pack on grid-scale big battery installations in Australia and around the globe – has quietly announced a milestone on the home battery storage front – the installation of its 100,000th Powerwall.

The not-insignificant achievement rated a one-line mention in the company’s latest results announcement on Thursday morning (Australian time), as follows: “In Q1, we installed our 100,000th Powerwall.”

The statement also noted that the company had seen an increase in “cross-selling within the energy business,” with more than 40 per cent of Tesla’s residential solar customers opting to invest in “at least one Powerwall” as well.

And Tesla also reports that it has seen an “inflection” point in interest in utility scale storage, particularly since the launch of its “megapack”, a pre-assembled battery pack with up to 3MWh of storage that is 15 times bigger than its previous Powerpack units.

“(Mega-pack” is gaining traction,” the company says in its report. ” We have seen an inflection point in interest for utility level storage, primarily driven by progress in reducing costs. At the moment, the demand level for this produce remains above our capacity.”

To read the rest of the original story on RenewEconomy sister site One Step Off The Grid, please click here…

