Tesla Battery Day set for September to reveal million-mile EV revolution

Battery Day will be combined with the Tesla annual shareholder meeting, Musk has confirmed, after a series of tweets from the Tesla CEO revealed he was considering combining Battery Day with the company’s annual shareholders meeting which had been scheduled for July 7.

Tentative date for Tesla Shareholder Meeting & Battery Day is Sept 15. Will include tour of cell production system. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 22, 2020

The news comes after several months’ delay of the highly anticipated event at which Tesla is expected to reveal details of its million-mile battery technology, first flagged by Musk at Tesla’s Autonomy Day in 2019.

It was originally thought that Battery Day would be held in the first months of 2020, but the emergence of the highly contagious novel Coronavirus quickly put that idea to bed – or so we would think.

While many events are turning online to be live-streamed, Musk has made it clear that Battery Day, which he believes will be “one of the most exciting days in Tesla’s history” needs a live audience, although he has flagged previously that a live event may be preceded by an online event.

Now, it would seem that the online event may be circumvented altogether, and the live Battery Day event will be combined with the annual shareholders meeting.

In comments on Twitter in response to a question about the shareholder’s meeting, Musk confirmed that the Cybertruck would make an appearance, and that the new date would possibly be “a month or so” after the original July 7 date.

