Telsa Models X and 3 ranked among Australia’s Top 3 safest cars for 2019

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Two of out three of Australia’s independently ranked safest cars are electric vehicles, and both of those are Teslas.

Posted on 0 Comments
share
Source: IIHS
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

The Driven

Two out of three of Australia’s safest cars are electric vehicles – Tesla electric vehicles, to be precise – according to the latest annual ranking from Australasia’s independent vehicle safety authority, ANCAP.

In a statement on Friday, ANCAP said the Top 3 safest cars for 2019 included the Tesla Models X and 3 at second and third place respectively, topped only by the Mercedes-Benz CLA, which claimed top ranking with an overall weighted score of 90.2%.

ANCAP chief James Goodwin said the Tesla Model X – which came a very close second with an overall score of 89.6% – had achieved some of the highest scores in key judgement categories.

“The Model X received a record-equalling high score of 98% for Adult Occupant Protection, with full points awarded for the protection of the driver in all four of the full-scale crash tests – frontal offset, full-width, side impact, and oblique pole,” he said.

The Tesla Model 3 ran a very close third with an overall score of 89.4% averaged over the four key areas of assessment.

To read the full story on RenewEconomy’s electric vehicle dedicated site, The Driven, click here…

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Sophie is editor of One Step Off The Grid and deputy editor of its sister site, Renew Economy. Sophie has been writing about clean energy for more than a decade.

﻿
Get up to 3 quotes from pre-vetted solar (and battery) installers.