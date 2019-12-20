Telsa Models X and 3 ranked among Australia’s Top 3 safest cars for 2019

Two out of three of Australia’s safest cars are electric vehicles – Tesla electric vehicles, to be precise – according to the latest annual ranking from Australasia’s independent vehicle safety authority, ANCAP.
In a statement on Friday, ANCAP said the Top 3 safest cars for 2019 included the Tesla Models X and 3 at second and third place respectively, topped only by the Mercedes-Benz CLA, which claimed top ranking with an overall weighted score of 90.2%.
ANCAP chief James Goodwin said the Tesla Model X – which came a very close second with an overall score of 89.6% – had achieved some of the highest scores in key judgement categories.
“The Model X received a record-equalling high score of 98% for Adult Occupant Protection, with full points awarded for the protection of the driver in all four of the full-scale crash tests – frontal offset, full-width, side impact, and oblique pole,” he said.
The Tesla Model 3 ran a very close third with an overall score of 89.4% averaged over the four key areas of assessment.
