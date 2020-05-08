South Australia approves Fimer React 2 for Home Battery Scheme

One Step Off The Grid

A new energy storage solution has been approved for use in the South Australian government’s Home Battery Scheme, with the lithium-ion Fimer React 2 added to the already diverse product line-up.

Fimer said on Thursday that the battery, which can range in size from 4kWh to 12 kWh, was now available under the South Australia scheme, which offers subsidies and low-interest loans to pay for home batteries.

Fimer, an Italy-based inverter maker, recently completed the acquisition and integration of ABB’s solar inverter business, and its new solar inverter portfolio continues to carry the ABB brand under a trademark licence agreement.

The React 2 includes a hybrid single-phase inverter available in power ratings of 3.6kW and 5.0kW and claims to have one of the industry’s highest energy efficiency rates, providing up to 10 per cent more energy than lower voltage battery systems.

Fimer said that under the per-kilowatt-hour calculations of the South Australia scheme, homeowners could save up to $4,000 on their battery installation depending on how many modules they installed.

“Our solution provides homeowners with the choice of a high-quality hybrid inverter and modular battery system from one manufacturer with a 10-year warranty and a battery performance guarantee,” said “Jason Venning, the country manager of Fimer Australia.

Depending on the number of modular units used, the battery can also achieve up to 90 per cent energy self-reliance for solar households and provide back-up power during a grid outage.

“Thanks to the possibility of both AC and DC side connection, React 2 is the ideal solution for new systems or the retrofitting of existing ones, allowing homeowners to improve their energy self-consumption and save on their energy bills,” the media statement says.

The React 2 is also available under the Victorian battery scheme.

To read the original story on RenewEconomy sister site, One Step Off The Grid, click here…