Solar records continue to fall, as large-scale generation hits new highs

A booming large-scale renewable energy market and heaps of sunshine have combined to deliver the highest big solar output on record, the Australian Energy Market Operator has revealed.

AEMO said in its latest Quarterly Energy Dynamics report that large-scale grid-connected solar reached a new high of 2,421MW at 11am on December 04, 2019.

At 825MW, average grid-scale solar generation was also at a record high for the quarter, almost doubling the output of the final quarter of 2018.

AEMO said the “significant increase” was driven by a combination of increased solar irradiation (i.e. it was very sunny) across all states, the contributions of recently commissioned projects ramping up production, and new capacity additions in the booming New South Wales market.

Queensland generation accounted for the largest growth, however, representing 62 per cent of the total increase, the report said.

Growth in grid-scale solar capacity slowed in the second half of 2019: in Q4 2019, only two projects commenced generation (Limondale Solar Farm 2, 29 MW, and Nevertire Solar Farm, 105 MW, both in New South Wales).