Solar keeps on getting better: Cheaper, more efficient and bigger returns on energy

Solar Photovoltaics (PVs) have enjoyed compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 34% between 2010 to 2020, including off-grid installations.

That explains how we reached cumulative installed capacity of 707.5 GW, generating 856 TWhs of electricity – roughly 3.2% of the global generation – by the end of 2020, according to a recently published report from Fraunhofer Institute in Freiburg, Germany (visual).

Impressive as it is, the technology keeps on getting better, more efficient at converting sunlight to electricity while using less raw material and energy in the manufacturing process.