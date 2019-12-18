Solar Insiders Podcast: The best and worst from 2019

In the last episode of the year, we look back at the highlights and the lowlights of the solar industry in 2019, and take a vox-pop of industry folk from the recent Sundowners.

We’d like to thank all our listeners for tuning in to our podcasts, for your feedback, advice and encouragement, and we’d like to thank our sponsors for their support through the year – Solar Analytics and PV Sell from Sunwiz.

See you in 2020!

