Warnings lights are flashing for the Australian solar industry, with the federal Coalition announcing a review of the solar industry, and fears of “chaos” following the introduction of new standards in South Australia.

And we hear from Jim Foran, the CEO of spray-on solar retardant company PVStop, and how the technology is being embraced in London, New York and Australia.

You can find previous episodes of the Solar Insiders podcast here or on your favourite podcast platform.