Solar Insiders Podcast: Longi’s launch, and AEMO’s big solar switch

Leading solar manufacturer Longi launches new product on Australian market, while AEMO pushes for new inverter standards and ability to “switch off” rooftop solar when needed.

Leading solar manufacturer Longi launches new product on Australian market, and Australia chief Stephen Zhang joins the podcast to discuss the details, outlook for Australia, and bi-facial technology.

Meanwhile, AEMO is pushing for new inverter standards that will help it “orchestrate” the rapidly growing amounts of rooftop solar, and it wants the ability to “switch off” rooftop solar when needed. But will that mean a relaxation of arbitrary export limits.

And one of the co-hosts is not happy about his electric motorbike.

