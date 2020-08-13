Solar Insiders Podcast: 5B’s solar revolution takes global scale

Australian solar innovator 5B is enjoying an incredible year – more local deployments, signing for the world’s biggest solar farm, and attracting interest from US energy giant. Co-founder Chris McGrath explains why.

Co-Founder and CEO Chris McGrath joins the podcast and explains how this happened, and more future plans.

Plus: The electric Harley is generating huge excitement in one Sydney household, plus Australia’s ongoing rooftop solar boom, the Victoria lockdown, the crackdown on inverters in South Australia, and more

