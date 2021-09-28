Siemens Gamesa begins installation of world’s biggest wind turbine

More than a year since it was first unveiled, Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa has begun installation of its 14MW offshore wind prototype in Denmark, which will be the biggest turbine ever built.

Siemens Gamesa unveiled its long-awaited 14MW wind turbine back in May of 2020, with the launch of its SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbine.

Boasting a rotor diameter of 22-metres and a mammoth swept area of 39,000 m², thanks to its 108-metre-long blades, the SG 14-222 DD will deliver a 25 per cent increase in annual production over its 11MW predecessor.

Siemens Gamesa says the turbine will produce enough electricity to power the equivalent of 18,000 average European households every year, and about 30 of the turbines could cover the annual electricity consumption of a city like Bilbao, in Spain.

Each machine will avoid approximately 1.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions as against coal-fired power generation.

Siemens Gamesa has received a flurry of orders for its 14MW turbine – including for the 2.6GW Coastal Virginia offshore wind project in the US, the 300MW Hai Long 2 project in Taiwan, and the 1.4 GW Sofia Offshore Wind Farm in the UK.