Shutting down nuclear and coal – can Germany keep the lights on?

On paper, coal and nuclear capacities have been easily substituted by an unprecedented boom in renewable energy sources. The capacity of solar PV, wind and biogas installations increased from 12 GW in the year 2000 to 132 GW in 2020.

As electricity generation from these sources is less constant and its distribution in Germany itself can be described as “lopsided” with the majority of green power coming from the windy North but is needed in the industrial centres of the West and South, much depends on the ability of the country’s 35,000 km transmission grid to transport the electricity.

While some experts argue that only a fleet of gas-fired power stations could guarantee that the lights stay reliably on, others point to the existing reserves and future European interconnections as the reasons why electricity supply would remain stable.

In 2018, Germany’s influential energy industry association BDEW said that Germany would run into a “shortfall in secured capacity by 2023 at the latest”, and that the country shouldn’t rely on its neighbours to make up the difference.

Three years later and a lot closer to the nuclear phase-out, BDEW head Kerstin Andreae says: “For a secure energy supply, we also need new gas-fired power plants, as this is the only way to obtain the required controllable power.”

However, so far with fewer fossil capacities in the system and a share of almost 45 percent renewables in power consumption, the power system is still running smoothly.

“In the long term, domestic fossil fuel-based capacities will not be necessary if the integration of the European power grid and especially the interconnection and distribution of power from the vast offshore capacities in the North Sea are taken seriously,” Andreas Jahn of the Regulatory Assistance Project (RAP) told Clean Energy Wire.

“And obviously we also need further renewables expansion and the right market mechanism so that flexible capacities are added”, he said.

Nevertheless, the fear of not having enough power – even in the immediate future – and of an ensuing instability of the grid and supply is hard to shake. By the end of 2022, Germany will have switched off its last 8.1 GW of nuclear power.

Another 6.4 GW of coal capacity are scheduled for shuttering by 2023. Recent events and publications have given ammunition to those who fear a collapse of the system.